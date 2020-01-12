PM Modi inaugurates Kolkata Port Trust's 150th-anniversary celebration, Mamata skips event

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee skips Kolkata Port Trust's 150th-anniversary celebrations programme at Netaji Indoor Stadium on Sunday (January 12). The event is being attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

According to sources in Trinamool, the West Bengal CM was apparently miffed with PM Modi over his latest speech on Citizenship (Amendment) Act at a youth conference in Belur Math today. Hence, she decided to give the event a miss, that was also to be attended by the Prime Minister. The Kolkata Port Trust had printed CM Mamata's name in the invitation after she had given her consent, added sources.

PM Modi today inaugurated the sesquicentenary celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust on the occasion of its 150th anniversary. He will also unveil a plaque of 150 years of commemorative installation at the site of original Port Jetties. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the upgraded Ship Repair Facility of Cochin Kolkata Ship Repair Unit at Netaji Subhas Dry Dock and the Full Rake Handling Facility while dedicating the upgraded Railway Infrastructure of Kolkata Dock System of KoPT for smooth cargo movement and improving turnaround time.

Meanwhile, black flags were shown to the PM by two Chatra Parishad (students wing of Congress) workers. They were very close to the convoy when PM Modi was entering Netaji Indoor Stadium. However, they were immediately arrested by the Kolkata Police.

On Saturday, the Trinamool Congress supremo faced sharp attacks from the Left parties and the Congress for meeting the Prime Minister at a time when the state is witnessing widespread protests against Citizenship Amendment Act.

Justifying her meeting with the Prime Minister, Mamata said that it was just a courtesy call and a constitutional duty for her to meet dignitaries like Prime Minister and President, whenever they visit the state. "I met him here because my state has pending dues of Rs 28,000 crore from the Central government. We also have pending dues of Rs 7,000 crore from the Centre on account of cyclone Bulbul. This is a demand of my state and it is our rightful claim. I told him that we want this money," she was quoted by IANS.

"I also spoke to him about our opposition to the CAA, NPR and NRC. There have been widespread protests against all these three. I told him we don't want any discrimination between people. Nobody should have to leave the country. I asked him to ensure nobody is tortured. As regards CAA and NRC, I asked him to have a rethink. We want it to be withdrawn. I have told him that," Banerjee said.