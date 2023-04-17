topStoriesenglish2595916
Mamata Banerjee Slams Amit Shah, Says Home Minister 'Conspiring' To Topple TMC Govt

Mamata also warned that her TMC government will not allow the implementation of NRC or the CAA in West Bengal.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 04:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday came down heavily on Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his "undemocratic" and "unconstitutional" remarks that the TMC government won't survive beyond 2025 if the BJP wins 35 seats in the next year's Lok Sabha polls. The TMC supremo also called for Amit Shah’s resignation over the comments he had made during a rally on April 14.

"On Friday, Amit Shah addressed a rally. That is fine. But how can the Union home minister of the country talk about toppling a democratically elected government of a state? Is the constitution of the country being changed?” Mamata Banerjee said. "Shah can never make such a comment that if BJP wins 35 Lok Sabha seats, the state government won't complete the full term," Banerjee told reporters here.

 

 

Shah Vs Mamata Over 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

 

While addressing a public rally at Suri in Birbhum district, Shah set a target for the BJP to win 35 Lok Sabha seats from West Bengal and said the incumbent Mamata Banerjee government in the state won't survive beyond 2025 if the goal is achieved. The TMC supremo claimed Shah's remarks prove that "a conspiracy is being hatched to dislodge the state government," and added that the home minister should not speak like a "goon".

Banerjee claimed that the BJP won't return to power in the next parliamentary polls, reiterating the appeal to the opposition leaders to unite against the saffron party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The Mamata Banerjee government is scheduled to complete its third term in 2026.

Referring to CBI's summons to her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, Banerjee said, "Are they trying to send out a message that a chief minister can be summoned and questioned? If a CM can be questioned, why can't the home minister be questioned too?" she said.

Mamata Questions Yogi Govt Over Prayagraj Killings 

 

Condemning Asad’s encounter done by the UP STF in Jhansi and the sensational killing of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf by three shooters in Prayagraj, she said, “Encounters have become a normal thing for the people of Uttar Pradesh. I don’t support any crime. But how come some people were killed when in judicial custody? Were the central investigation agencies sent to probe such incidents?” 

She went on to say, "People of UP should protest against these encounters. If anything happens in West Bengal, they (BJP) send central agencies. BJP is double engine…double standard.” She also warned that her TMC government will not allow the implementation of NRC or the CAA in West Bengal.

Bengal Chief Minister also slammed the BJP workers for carrying “arms” during Ram Navami processions in the state. “We have got information that the BJP is conspiring to create communal tension in the state. They want to indulge in religious and caste politics,” she alleged.

