Mamata Banerjee to contest West Bengal Assembly election from Nandigram, releases list of 291 TMC candidates

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday (March 5) said that she will contest from Nandigram seat while releasing a list of 291 candidates that includes 50 women, 42 Muslim candidates. Mamata, however, did not decide the names on three seats of north Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee told reporters, "We have focussed on young people this time, and 27-28 seats will be given to youngsters," adding "Those above 80 years of age have been dropped in the wake of COVID-19 situation and in view Election Commission norms."

She said, "Today, we are releasing a list of 291 candidates which includes 50 women, 42 Muslim candidates. On 3 seats of north Bengal, we not putting up our candidates."

"I will contest from Nandigram, my party colleague Sovandeb Chattopadhyay will be fighting from Bhawanipore seat," she said, adding "We have given assembly poll tickets to eminent personalities From the field of arts, sports, media and culture."

The TMC supremo further said, "23-24 existing TMC MLAs have been dropped due to age and other reasons," adding "Have faith in me, only TMC can take Bengal to new heights."

Mamata also said, "After we come to power we will create Vidhan Parishad to accommodate senior and experienced leaders."

"This election is very important. Please bless me and keep faith in us. It will be my intent to make the state number 1. We have worked during Amphan too. The TMC govt will continue free food grains, free Kanyashree and Swasthya Sathi," she said.

The ratio of seat distribution in West Bengal is Women - 50; Minority - 42; SC - 79; and ST - 17.

Earlier, TMC Election Committee held its meeting at the Kalighat residence of the Chief Minister, where top party leaders congregated to decide the names of candidates for the upcoming Assembly election.