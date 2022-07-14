After serving Pani Puri, Mamata Banerjee makes MOMOS in Darjeeling-- WATCH

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is known for her unique style.Sometimes she is seen in a light mood with party workers and sometimes she is seen kicking football. Recently, a video of her has surfaced from Darjeeling where she is seen making Pani Puri. This time Mamata is seen preparing momos while sitting at a local stall. The Chief Minister went for a walk in the morning. Talked to local women on the way back. After that sit down to make momos with them.

Actually, this video has been shared by news agency ANI. It is written that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee helped prepare momos at a local stall in Darjeeling today and displayed her skill. It is seen in the video that Mamata reaches inside a local momos stall and starts helping in making momos. It is also seen in the video that two women are already present there and preparing momos. At the same time, Mamata Banerjee also reaches there and starts preparing it. During this, someone also made a video of it. Now it is going viral.

This is not the first time that Mamata Banerjee is doing such a thing. Recently she was seen feeding puchka to people at a stall. Interestingly, last year also Mamata Banerjee had made momos and fed people on Darjeeling tour and this year also she did the same thing. She not only made phuchka and momos but also fed it to the people.

On Thursday morning, the Chief Minister again went for a walk from Richmond Hill to Darjeeling Zoo at Singmari. She also talked with the women of self-help groups there and inquired about them. After that, she sat down to make momos herself with a rolling pin. Mamata herself wraped the Momos.