'Mamata Banerjee will have to go to TIHAR jail IF...': Suvendu Adhikari DARES Didi

Kolkata: The war of words between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP is Bengal is almost a continuous saga and the detention of Anubrata Mondal remains a chief point of contention between the two parties nowadays. Unlike in the case of former minister and TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee, who was shown the door by the party after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a school recruitment scam, Banerjee has stood by Mondal, who is facing investigation in cattle smuggling scam. Responding to Mamata Banerjee's comments that people will accord Mondal a hero's welcome when he's soon out of jail, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari said that if the Chief Minister wanted to honour him, she will have to go to Tihar jail!

Anubrata Mondal and 13 others were acquitted on Friday (September 9) in a blast case at Mangalkot in Birbhum district in 2010 by an MP/MLA court here. Following his acquittal, Mondal claimed that he had been framed in the case. Earlier in the day, Mondal, who is the Birbhum district president of TMC, told reporters that he is happy to have 'Didi' (Mamata Banerjee) on his side during the crisis. Banerjee is called 'Didi (elder sister) by her partymen and supporters. Answering questions by journalists while being taken out of Asansol correctional home on his way to Bidhannagar MP/MLA court in the city, Mondal said "None spends his/her entire life in jail. An undertrial has to be released at one point in time. I am not demoralised. It is enough for me that our leader, our respected Didi, is on my side," he asserted before being whisked away in a car.

Banerjee had said on Thursday, "Anubrata will come out of jail one day and you will accord him a hero's welcome when he does so." Taking a dig at the CM, Suvendu Adhikari, who's also the Leader of Opposition, told the media that if the CM wants to honour Anubrata Mondal as a hero, "then she will have to go to Delhi's Tihar jail”.

Adhikari has also asked his party's rank and file to wage a united war to dislodge the "corrupt and scam tainted" TMC government.

He claimed that Trinamool Congress leaders were "thieves and looters", and called upon the people of Alipurduar district in north Bengal to join the saffron party's September 13 'Nabanna Abhijan' (march to the secretariat) in large numbers.