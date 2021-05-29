Mamata Banerjee's conduct is an insult to people of West Bengal: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan slams TMC Supremo for skipping cyclone yaas review meet with PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday (May 28, 2021) slammed Mamata Banerjee for skipping cyclone yaas review meet with PM Narendra Modi and said that TMC Supremo's conduct is an insult to the people of West Bengal.

The BJP leader said that he has never seen 'such a low level of politics'.

"I am also a Chief Minister, and was there at the post even during the time of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh ji, but I never disrespected him," Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated.

"You do not want to discuss the welfare of the people who chose you, if this is not your ego then what is?," he asked.

प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी बंगाल की जनता की चिंता करने पहुंचे थे, उस पर आपसे चर्चा होनी थी। जिस जनता ने आपको चुना, उसके कल्याण पर आप चर्चा नहीं करना चाहती हैं, ये आपका अहंकार नहीं तो क्या है! — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) May 28, 2021

राजनीति का इतना निचला स्तर मैंने कभी नहीं देखा, जो आज ममता जी ने किया। मैंने पहले ही TMC का मतलब बताया था कि तोड़ो, मारो, काटो। जीतने के बाद प्रतिद्वंदियों को तोड़ना, मारना शुरू कर दिया था ममता दीदी ने; अब बंगाल को भारत से काट रही हैं! pic.twitter.com/EEiU4IuWhD — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) May 28, 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also hit out at West Bengal CM and said that 'Mamata Didi's conduct is an unfortunate low'.

"Cyclone Yaas has affected several common citizens and the need of the hour is to assist those affected. Sadly, Didi has put arrogance above public welfare and today’s petty behaviour reflects that," Shah tweeted.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting at Kalaikunda in Paschim Medinipur district to take stock of the post cyclonic situation, where Mamata Banerjee was also supposed to attend the meeting.

However, the TMC supremo arrived late by 30 minutes and handed him over reports of damage caused by the impact of Cyclone Yaas. Following this, she left for her prescheduled meeting at Digha.

Cyclone Yaas made its landfall in West Bengal on Wednesday and several districts including Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Bankura, South 24 Pargana and Jhargram suffered its impact. The coastal areas like Digha and Sundarban were reportedly the worst affected.

PM Modi also conducted an aerial survey of the cyclone-affected areas in West Bengal and Odisha.

(With agency inputs)