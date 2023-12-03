trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2695086
Mamit, Hachhek, Dampa Election Results Live Updates 2023: ZPM vs MNF vs BJP vs Congress

Mizoram Election Resutls Live Updates: Mamit district has three seats - Mamit, Hachhek and Damppa.

Written By Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 09:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Mizoram Election Results Live Updates: Mamit district has three seats - Mamit, Hachhek and Damppa. Hachhek is the reserved seat for ST. Key candidates from the Hachhek seat include Malsawmtluanga of the BJP, Lalrindika Ralte of Congress, Robert Romawia Royte of MNF and KJ Lalbiakngheta of the ZPM. Lalrindika Ralte is the sitting MLA from the seat.

Dampa is also a reserved constituency. Key candidates from the seat are BJP's Vanlalhmuaka, Congress party's Lalhmingthanga Sailo, MNF's Lalrintluanga Sailo and ZPM's Vanlalliana. Lalrintluanga Sailo is the sitting MLA from the seat.

From the Mamit seat, BJP has fielded Lalrinliana Sailo while K Lalthanzama is Congress candidate. Er H Lalzirliana is the MNF candiate and H.Zorempula is the ZPM candidate.

According to the exit polls, it's anticipated that the state might face a scenario of a hung assembly or potentially a majority for the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM). Different exit polls have presented varying seat predictions. For instance, the Axis-My India exit poll suggests a comfortable lead for the ZPM with an estimate of 28-35 seats, followed by 3-7 seats for the Mizo National Front (MNF) and 2-4 seats for the Congress party.

On the other hand, the C-Voter exit poll projects 15-21 seats for the MNF, 12-18 seats for the ZPM, 2-8 seats for the Congress, and 0-5 seats for other parties. Meanwhile, the Jan Ki Baat exit poll indicates 10-14 seats for the MNF, 15-25 seats for the ZPM, 5-9 seats for the Congress, and 0-2 seats for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Considering these polls collectively, the ZPM appears to lead with a clear majority, securing around 22 seats, while the MNF is expected to gain 12 seats.

