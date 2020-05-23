Man burnt alive as vehicle catches fire in Delhi

New Delhi: In a horrific accident, a person in Delhi was burnt to death as his vehicle caught fire.

The incident took place on Thursday (May 21) at a flyover in Delhi's Mangolpuri area. The driver of the van, a 50-year-old man was killed in the accident.

The blaze spread so quickly that the driver did not get a chance to escape.

The van was loaded with plastic and as soon as it was on the flyover it ignited, the casue of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

But leak from the CNG gas tank is suspected.

The police have registered a case under Sections 336, 304A of the IPC.