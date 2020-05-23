हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Man burnt alive as vehicle catches fire in Delhi

In a horrific accident, a person in Delhi was burnt to death as his vehicle caught fire. 

Man burnt alive as vehicle catches fire in Delhi

New Delhi: In a horrific accident, a person in Delhi was burnt to death as his vehicle caught fire. 

The incident took place on Thursday (May 21) at a flyover in Delhi's Mangolpuri area. The driver of the van, a 50-year-old man was killed in the accident.

The blaze spread so quickly that the driver did not get a chance to escape.

The van was loaded with plastic and as soon as it was on the flyover it ignited, the casue of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

But leak from the CNG gas tank is suspected.

The police have registered a case under Sections 336, 304A of the IPC.

Tags:
DelhiDelhi NewsDelhi car fire
Next
Story

India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 23: China reports no new coronavirus cases on May 22
  • 1,18,447Confirmed
  • 3,583Deaths

Full coverage

  • 50,18,685Confirmed
  • 3,26,316Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT27M22S

DNA: How much did the Coronavirus lockdown affect the future of youth and sports in India?