हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sexual assault

Man allegedly enters classroom, sexually assaults two girls in Delhi; DCW notice to police, EDMC

Delhi Commission for Women claimed that when the students informed the principal and class teacher about the incident, they were told to keep quiet and forget it.

Man allegedly enters classroom, sexually assaults two girls in Delhi; DCW notice to police, EDMC
File photo

New Delhi: A man allegedly entered the classroom of a civic body-run school in east Delhi and sexually assaulted two girls before undressing himself and urinating in front of the students, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) said on Wednesday (May 4).

It claimed that when the students informed the principal and class teacher about the incident, they were told to keep quiet and forget it.

The Delhi Police said it has registered a case in connection with the sexual assault of the girls at the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) school in Bhajanpura but did not divulge details of the incident.

While the DCW has issued a notice to the police and EDMC in connection with the matter, there was no immediate reaction from the civic body officials about the stranger gaining entry to the classroom. The civic body-run schools have students up to class 5.

In its notice, the DCW said April 30, after the school assembly, students were waiting for their teacher inside the class when an unknown man entered the classroom.

"Allegedly he removed the clothes of a girl and muttered obscenities at her. Then he walked over to another girl and removed her clothes and his clothes as well. Thereafter, the accused closed the door of the classroom and urinated in front of the students," the DCW said in its notice.

"This is a serious matter and warrants immediate action," it said. A senior police officer said they have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and special teams have been formed to nab the accused.

The DCW has sought from the police a copy of the FIR, details of the accused, whether the victims have been produced before a child welfare committee, and details of action taken against the class teacher and principal under the POCSO Act.

The panel has sought the information by May 6. It has also sought a detailed action-taken report from the EDMC on the matter.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sexual assaultDelhiDelhi Municipal Corporation
Next
Story

‘Dokra boat, Pashmina stole, Dhaal, Tree of Life, Silver Meenakari Bird…’: PM Narendra Modi’s precious gifts to European leaders

Must Watch

PT9M9S

Bollywood Breaking: Shehnaaz Gill shares romantic moment with Salman Khan