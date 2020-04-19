Man in Gujarat cuts his tongue to eradicate coronavirus from his village

A 20-year old man Ravinder Sharma in Gujarat cut his tongue with a blade thinking that it will eradicate coronavirus from his native village in Madhya Pradesh.

Ravinder who hails from Morena district in Madhya Pradesh was working at the Bhawani Mata Temple in Suigam (Gujarat) for over 15 months.

Narinder after seeing a dream where a Goddess told him to cut his tongue to eradicate the coronavirus from his village went to Nadeshwari Mata Temple in Narabet (Gujarat) and cut his tongue off.

He fell unconscious due to excessive bleeding and was rescued by the BSF troops and admitted to a civil hospital in Suigam.

BSF in a press release requested everyone not to have such superstitious beliefs as the only way to combat the COVID-19 is to adhere to the guidelines issued by the government. They also urged people to follow social distancing, to wear masks and to keep washing their hands.

The number of COVID-19 cases as of 5 PM IST on Saturday in his home state has surged to 1,355 with 69 deaths while India's coronavirus count has jumped to 14,792 with 488 people succumbing to the virus.