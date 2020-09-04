हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Andhra Pradesh

Man tied to tree, beaten up on allegations of theft in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa

The incident, which took place on September 1, surfaced recently, in which the company owner ordered the watchmen to beat up the driver after levying allegations of theft on him, according to Muddanuru Inspector Harinath.

Man tied to tree, beaten up on allegations of theft in Andhra Pradesh&#039;s Kadapa
ANI photo

KADAPA: A transport company driver was tied to a tree and beaten up brutally in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh on allegations of stealing cement. 

The incident, which took place on September 1, surfaced recently, in which the company owner ordered the watchmen to beat up the driver after levying allegations of theft on him, according to Muddanuru Inspector Harinath.

"A person named Gurumurty runs a transport company at Muddanuru village, Muddanuru mandal in Kadapa district. Girish from Karnataka used to work as a driver for him. A few days ago he transported cement load. However some cement was missing and suspicion fell on the driver. When Girish went to the transport company on September 1, the owner Gurumurty accused him of theft of cement," Harinath told ANI here.

"He got Girish tied to a tree in front of the company and then the watchman Obulesu beat him up," he added.

Further, the police official said that the victim had returned to his native place in Karnataka following the incident, after the matter came to light, the police asked him to return and filed a report based on his statement.

The watchman and company owner have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and have been placed under arrest.Further investigation is underway. 

Tags:
Andhra PradeshKadapaMuddanuru villageKarnataka
Next
Story

Minor girl raped in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly; 2 arrested, hunt on to nab 2 more accused
  • 38,53,406Confirmed
  • 67,376Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT22M34S

NCB raids Rhea Chakraborty's house in Mumbai on Rhea-Showik drugs case