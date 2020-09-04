Man tied to tree, beaten up on allegations of theft in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa

KADAPA: A transport company driver was tied to a tree and beaten up brutally in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh on allegations of stealing cement.

The incident, which took place on September 1, surfaced recently, in which the company owner ordered the watchmen to beat up the driver after levying allegations of theft on him, according to Muddanuru Inspector Harinath.

"A person named Gurumurty runs a transport company at Muddanuru village, Muddanuru mandal in Kadapa district. Girish from Karnataka used to work as a driver for him. A few days ago he transported cement load. However some cement was missing and suspicion fell on the driver. When Girish went to the transport company on September 1, the owner Gurumurty accused him of theft of cement," Harinath told ANI here.

"He got Girish tied to a tree in front of the company and then the watchman Obulesu beat him up," he added.

Further, the police official said that the victim had returned to his native place in Karnataka following the incident, after the matter came to light, the police asked him to return and filed a report based on his statement.

The watchman and company owner have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and have been placed under arrest.Further investigation is underway.