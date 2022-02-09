Man trapped on mountain face in Kerala's Palakkad for nearly 2 days rescued by Indian Army

New Delhi: A man in the Malampuzha area of Palakkad in Kerala, who was trapped on a hill between rocks for nearly two days, was rescued by the Indian Army on Wednesday (February 9) morning.

The Army teams were mobilised overnight and rescue operations had begun early this morning.







The man named Babu from Malampuzha was trapped in the pocket of a steep hill since Monday and several attempts, including one by a Coast Guard helicopter, were already made to rescue him, following which the Indian Army was called in.

Teams of the Indian Army have undertaken a rescue operation to extricate a person stuck in a steep gorge in Malampuzha mountains, Palakkad Kerala. Teams have been mobilised overnight and rescue operations are under progress: Indian Army pic.twitter.com/V8xzF7qcbE — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2022

According to a release issued by the Coast Guard, the helicopter pilot had decided to hover the aircraft near the ridge where the survivor was stranded, but due to "topography of the terrain and various met conditions the helicopter was experiencing heavy downdraft" and therefore, the mission was aborted.

Efforts on by #Indian Defence forces to #RESCUE trekker who has been stuck at a hillside crevice in #malampuzha #palakkad #kerala for over 30hrs@IndiaCoastGuard helo conducted recce, but terrain & winds proved challenging & had to abort Next attempt Wednesday morning #Help pic.twitter.com/yJDzAGA8bb — Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) February 8, 2022

As per reports, after the Coast Guard efforts failed, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team was also attempting to reach the youth who appeared to be sitting in a small recess on the mountain face.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had also intervened and had sought the help of the Army to rescue the youth.

Efforts are in full swing to rescue the youth trapped in #Malampuzha Cherat hill. There are currently two units of the @adgpi at the scene. Army members were able to talk to him. The rescue operation will be intensified today. @IAF_MCC helicopter is ready to be deployed. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) February 9, 2022

According to locals, Babu, along with two others had on Monday decided to climb to the top of Cherad hill there, but the other two abandoned the effort halfway. Babu, however, continued to climb to the top, and after reaching there, slipped and fell and got trapped between rocks on the mountain face.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV