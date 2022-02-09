हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Army

Man trapped on mountain face in Kerala's Palakkad for nearly 2 days rescued by Indian Army

The man named Babu from Malampuzha was trapped in the pocket of a steep hill since Monday and several attempts, including one by a Coast Guard helicopter, were already made to rescue him.

Man trapped on mountain face in Kerala&#039;s Palakkad for nearly 2 days rescued by Indian Army

New Delhi: A man in the Malampuzha area of Palakkad in Kerala, who was trapped on a hill between rocks for nearly two days, was rescued by the Indian Army on Wednesday (February 9) morning.

The Army teams were mobilised overnight and rescue operations had begun early this morning. 

Man trapped on mountain face in Kerala&#039;s Palakkad for nearly 2 days rescued by Army
Man trapped on mountain face in Kerala
Kerala man trapped on mountain face rescued by Indian Army

The man named Babu from Malampuzha was trapped in the pocket of a steep hill since Monday and several attempts, including one by a Coast Guard helicopter, were already made to rescue him, following which the Indian Army was called in.

According to a release issued by the Coast Guard, the helicopter pilot had decided to hover the aircraft near the ridge where the survivor was stranded, but due to "topography of the terrain and various met conditions the helicopter was experiencing heavy downdraft" and therefore, the mission was aborted.

As per reports, after the Coast Guard efforts failed, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team was also attempting to reach the youth who appeared to be sitting in a small recess on the mountain face.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had also intervened and had sought the help of the Army to rescue the youth.

According to locals, Babu, along with two others had on Monday decided to climb to the top of Cherad hill there, but the other two abandoned the effort halfway. Babu, however, continued to climb to the top, and after reaching there, slipped and fell and got trapped between rocks on the mountain face.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian ArmyKeralatrekkerPalakkadmountainPinarayi Vijayan
Next
Story

India reports 71,365 new Covid-19 infections, active caseload drops to 8.92 lakh

Must Watch

PT4M40S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: Ukraine is ready to deal with Russia's attacks, see what is the preparation