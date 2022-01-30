हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manipur polls

Manipur Assembly polls: BJP names all 60 candidates, CM Biren Singh to fight from Heingang constituency

Union minister and state election in-charge Bhupender Yadav along with state in-charge Sambit Patra released the BJP candidates’ list in Delhi for Manipur polls. 

Manipur Assembly polls: BJP names all 60 candidates, CM Biren Singh to fight from Heingang constituency
File Photo

New Delhi: With Assembly elections around the corner, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday (January 30) released the list of all 60 candidates for Manipur. 

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has been fielded from Heingang Assembly constituency. Out of the 60 candidates, only three women have been given tickets–  Nemcha Kipgen from Kangpokpi, S.S. Olish from Chandel and Soraisam Kebi Devi from Naoriyapakhanglakpa.

Union minister and Manipur election in-charge Bhupender Yadav with state in-charge Sambit Patra released the BJP candidates’ list in Delhi. "Mostly those who have long association and worked for a long time with the party in Manipur have been given tickets. Only two sitting MLAs have been replaced with new faces," Yadav was quoted as saying by IANS.

Three former IAS officers— Dinganglung Gangmei (Dipu) from Nungba, Yengkhom Surchandra Singh from Kakching and Raghumani Singh from Uripok— will also contest the upcoming polls.

Election to 60-member Manipur assembly will be held in two phases— on February 27 in 38 assembly constituencies and on March 3 in the remaining 22 seats. 

In the 2017 Assembly election, the BJP had bagged only 21 seats and managed to form the government with the support of smaller parties and independent MLAs. While Congress which had emerged as the single largest party with 28 seats, failed to form the government.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has banned exit polls for five states— Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur— that will witness elections in the coming days. The publishing of exit polls has been prohibited from 7.00 am on February 10 to 6.30 pm on March 7. 

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Manipur pollsN Biren SinghBJPManipur assembly election 2022Manipur election 2022
Next
Story

UP Police Recruitment: Bumper vacancies announced at uppbpb.gov.in, know details here

Must Watch

PT7M47S

Khabren Khatakhat: North Korea again conducted missile test