Manipur Assembly Polls: Election in 2 phases, check dates here

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Saturday (January 8) announced the schedule for Assembly elections 2022 for Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

The Assembly elections 2022 in Manipur will be conducted in a two-phase, on Feb 27 and March 3 2022

In 2017, the EC had held the Manipur assembly polls in two phases with voting taking place on March 4 and March 8. The results announced for 60 seats on March 11, 2017 were: INC (28), BJP (21), NPF (4), NPEP (4), AITC (1), LJP (1), Independent (1). The tenure of the Manipur Legislative Assembly will end on 19 March this year.

Keeping in view the Covid social-distancing norms, EC has specifically revisited some extant norms. As a result, the maximum number of electors at a polling station has been reduced from 1,500 to 1,250.

There are a total of 20,34,966 electors in Manipur, stated the electoral roll published on Wednesday (January 5).

