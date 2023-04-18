Manipur BJP MLA Karam Shyam Quits After Being 'Sidelined', Second Resignation In A Week

New Delhi: Four days after BJP MLA Thockhom Radeshyam resigned as Chief Minister N Biren Singh's advisor, another BJP MLA Karam Shyam resigned as head of the Tourism Corporation of Manipur on Monday. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh's advisor, another BJP MLA resigns from a critical government position, and a dozen angry BJP MLAs camp in Delhi to meet with central authorities, following the resignation of Thockhom Radheshyam.

There may be new trouble brewing within the Manipur BJP, with about a dozen party MLAs from the state reportedly camping in New Delhi to meet with central leaders to discuss their concerns about leadership. The disgruntled group intends to ask the central leaders to either replace Chief Minister N Biren Singh or to reshuffle the cabinet immediately, according to BJP sources. This comes as two BJP MLAs who were former ministers resigned from critical government positions.

Karam Shyam claimed in his resignation letter that he is quitting "as he has not been assigned any responsibility as chairman" since taking over the chairperson on November 21, 2022.

I have tendered my resignation from the post of Chairman Tourism Corporation of Manipur Limited today, the 17th April 2023 @BJP4India @BJP4Manipur @narendramodi @AmitShah @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/GWDijIGbLS — Karam Shyam (@karam_shyam) April 17, 2023

Karan Shyam's resignation letter went viral on social media, accompanied by a video clip in which he explains why he is resigning. The MLA claimed in a video clip shared with the media that he had been excluded from different tourism-related projects in the state. Shyam stated that he is "incompetent for the position of chairman," and hence tendered his resignation letter.

Shyam served as a minister in the N Biren Singh government in 2017. He joined the BJP in 2021, one year before the Manipur Assembly elections. On April 13, the resignation of Radheshyam Singh from the post of advisor to Chief Minister Biren Singh, led to a big surprise in the BJP-ruled state.

Radheshyam Singh, who was elected from the Heirok Assembly constituency in Thoubal district, had, after resigning, said that he was not given any responsibilities, nor consulted on any matter since his appointment in January this year. Both Shyam and Radheshyam Singh had served as the ministers in the first Biren Singh government (2017-2022).



Political circles said that a reasonable number of BJP MLAs are lobbying with the central party leaders against the Chief Minister`s style of functioning. There are reports that some more BJP MLAs, who are now holding the post of chairmen of various corporations and autonomous bodies, are likely to quit their posts. The Chief Minister is yet to respond to the developments.

(With agency inputs)