New Delhi: Suspected militants launched an ambush on the security convoy escorting Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in Kangpokpi district on Monday. The attack occurred when CM was en route to visit Jiribam district, which has been witnessing tension since last week.

The police officers got injured due to the attack and were taken to the hospital in Imphal. The security team of Manipur Police had gone to Jiribam district due to Manipur CM N Biren Singh's visit.