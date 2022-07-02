Manipur Landslide: Several people have lost their lives so far in the fateful Manipur landslide that hit the north-eastern state on Wednesday. Chief Minister N Biren, who has constantly been monitoring the rescue operations, called the landslide the worst incident in the history of Manipur. “Worst incident in the history of the state. We have lost 81 people's lives of which 18, including the territorial army (personnel) were rescued; around 55 were trapped. It will take 2-3 days to recover all the dead bodies due to the soil,” Biren told ANI. As many as 12 more bodies including eight Army personnel and four civilians were recovered during the search operation from the landslide incident site at Tupul in Manipur on Friday, according to an official statement by the Indian Army.

The landslide hit on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday near the company location of 107 Territorial Army of the Indian Army deployed near Tupul Railway Station for protection of the under-construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal.

The North-East Frontier Railway CPRO said the landslide triggered by incessant rains caused damage to the Tupul station building of the ongoing Jiribam - Imphal new line project.

Meanwhile, CM Biren said that the state is getting full cooperation in managing the situation from the Centre. “The Centre has also sent NDRF and Army personnel to carry out rescue operation. Vehicle movement is affected due to moisture in the soil causing the delay. The rescue operation will take 2-3 more days,” said CM Biren.

Meanwhile, Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the landslide situation caused due to incessant rainfall in Manipur with Chief Minister N Biren Singh and assured full support from the central government.

"Spoke to Manipur CM Shri @NBirenSinghJi and reviewed the situation due to a tragic landslide. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety of all those affected. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," PM Modi tweeted.

(With inputs from agencies)