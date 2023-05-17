Manipur Violence: Supreme Court Directs State Govt To File Fresh Status Report On Meitei-Kuki Clashes

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Manipur government to file a fresh status report on the violence between the Meitei and the Kuki communities in the north-eastern state. The Supreme Court also posted the matter for hearing to the first week of July. The Centre and State government earlier told the Supreme Court that a status report has been filed and the situation has improved in the state. There were some issues at the state border & maintaining peace and tranquillity is important.

During the hearing on Manipur violence, CJI DY Chandrachud said that the court will have to stay the order of the Manipur High Court, where it directed the Manipur government to consider recommending to the Centre the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe list.

Speaking on behalf of the Centre, Solicitor General stated that considering the position on the ground, the government chose not to seek a stay and only seek an extension, because it would have an impact on the situation on the ground.

Mehta told the Supreme Court that the intention is to restore peace in the state. He said a total of 315 relief camps manned by district police & CAPF have been established. The state government has sanctioned a contingency fund of Rs 3 crores for relief measures. Close to 46,000 people have received help so far, SG Mehta adds.

Congress Constitutes Fact-Finding Team On Manipur

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has constituted a three-member fact-finding team to ascertain the causes of widespread violence in Manipur and evaluate its extent. Amid concern over the situation in Manipur which was rocked by violence earlier this month, the Congress has decided to send observers to ascertain the ground realities in the state.

The decision was taken by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge after a delegation of party workers met him on Tuesday evening.

"A delegation of @INCManipur leaders apprised me of the tremendous difficulties which the people of Manipur had to go through during these troubling times. A team of observers are being sent shortly to ascertain the ground realities," Kharge said on Twitter.

The Congress chief said the situation in Manipur remains tense and was deeply distressing. "The Union Government should do everything possible to see normalcy return to the state. Every community has a stake in ensuring peace. Let us take everyone in confidence," Kharge also said.

The Congress has criticised the role of central and state governments in controlling the situation in Manipur after violence hit the state and has demanded the imposition of the President's rule there.

Manipurs Clashes

Clashes broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the 10 hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The violence was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

At least 73 people were killed, 231 injured and 1,700 houses, including religious places, were burnt in the ethnic violence that rocked the state, officials said. Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals - Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.