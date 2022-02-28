Manipur Voting: 'Accidental firing' at polling booth in Churachandpur, cop killed

A police personnel has been killed in a "suspected case of accidental firing" in Manipur's Churachandpur district, state's Chief Electoral Office (CEO) Rajesh Agarwal has said. The incident took place in Tipaimukh assembly constituency in Churachandpur district. The police personnel was identified as Naorem Ibochouba, a resident of Kakching district, he said.

Agarwal condoled the death of the police personnel, and said that his body has been airlifted to Imphal and sent to a state-run hospital for autopsy, the officer added.