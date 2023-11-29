After months of violence that marred Manipur, a big breakthrough has been achieved with the United National Liberation Front signing a peace agreement to renounce violence. Union Home Minister Amit Shah today shared the news on X welcoming the UNLF personnel in the democratic fold. Shah said that it's a result of the Modi government's relentless efforts to establish permanent peace in the Northeast.

"A historic milestone achieved!!! Modi govt’s relentless efforts to establish permanent peace in the Northeast have added a new chapter of fulfilment as the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) signed a peace agreement, today in New Delhi," said Shah.

He further welcomed the UNLF into the democratic fold. "UNLF, the oldest valley-based armed group of Manipur has agreed to renounce violence and join the mainstream. I welcome them to the democratic processes and wish them all the best in their journey on the path of peace and progress," said Shah sharing photos and videos of the UNLF personnel surrendering their arms.