Manmohan Singh stable, developed reaction to medication: Hospital sources

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is stable and under observation at the AIIMS in New Delhi after suffering a reaction to a new medication and developing fever, hospital sources said on Monday (May 11). The 87-year-old Congress leader was admitted to the hospital on Sunday evening after he complained of uneasiness and chest pain.

PTI sources said that Singh developed a reaction to a new medication and further investigation is being carried on him to rule out other causes of fever. "Dr Manmohan Singh was admitted for observation and investigation after he developed a febrile reaction to a new medication," the sources said.

"All his parameters are fine. He is under observation at the AIIMS," a source close to him has said.

Singh is a senior leader of the Congress party and is currently a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament from Rajasthan. He served as the 13th Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014, he is also the first prime minister since Jawaharlal Nehru to be re-elected after completing a full five-year term.

In 2009, he had undergone a successful coronary bypass surgery at AIIMS.

A number of leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Ashok Gehlot, SHashi Tharoor, Lalu Tejashvi Yadav expressed have expressed concern over his health and wished him a speedy recovery.