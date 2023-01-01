New Delhi: After Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday (December 31), confidently announced that the Congress will win the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections due this year, MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan dismissed his claims. Rahul had said that there is a strong undercurrent against the saffron party in the country. His comments came as political parties gear up for the numerous assembly elections this year which will influence the verdict of the Lok Sabha 2024 polls. While speaking to reporters, Rahul said, "I can give this in writing that Congress is going to sweep the Madhya Pradesh elections. BJP will be seen nowhere. I can guarantee this to you. Every person in MP knows that BJP has formed its government using money."

Chouhan retaliated and said that this is simply delusional thought. As quoted by ANI, he said, "Mann behlane ko Rahul khyal accha hai, I can give in writing that BJP will sweep the 2023 Assembly elections."

Shirdi, Maharashtra | 'Mann Behlane ko Rahul Khyal Accha hai'. I can give in writing that BJP will sweep the 2023 Assembly elections: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claim of Congress sweeping 2023 Madhya Pradesh elections pic.twitter.com/kTPABNYQ0S — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2023

Why 2023 will be a year of political battles

At least nine states across the country, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Mizoram, are due to hold assembly elections in 2023. These states are important because they will give us an indication of public opinion ahead of the 2024 parliamentary elections, which will determine the direction of the country for the next several years.

The BJP has been in power at the national level since 2014 and has made significant gains in state elections in recent years, so the opposition parties will be looking to make a strong showing in the 2023 elections in order to build momentum heading into the 2024 parliamentary elections.

The Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly election for 2023 is planned to take place at some point before November this year.