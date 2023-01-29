topStoriesenglish2566836
NewsIndia
MANN KI BAAT

Mann ki Baat: India's dream of 'techade' will be fulfilled by innovators, says PM Modi

Mann ki Baat 2023: PM Modi urged people to read about the winners and said their stories will inspire new generations.

Last Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 01:20 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Mann ki Baat: India's dream of 'techade' will be fulfilled by innovators, says PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that domestic patent filings have outscored the country's foreign patent filings as he expressed confidence that India's dream of "techade" will be fulfilled on the strength of its innovators. This underscores the country's increasing scientific capabilities, he said in the first episode of 'Mann ki Baat' in the new year.

Modi has in the past used "techade" to describe the decade being dominated by technologies and India making most of it. He said India's rank in patent filling is seventh globally while it is fifth in trademark registration. India's patent registration has risen by 50 per cent in the last five years, the prime minister said, noting that its ranking in the global innovation index has surged to 40 from below 80 in 2015.

"I am confident that India's dream of techade will be fulfilled by its innovators and their patents," he said. The premier Indian Institute of Science had 145 patents in 2022 which is a rare record, Modi said.

In his address, Modi noted that this year's Padma awards include a number of tribal people or those working for the community besides those who have strengthened the world of music.

He urged people to read about the winners and said their stories will inspire new generations.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rs 4.10 lakh crore of Adani Group gone!
DNA Video
DNA: Tennis star Sania Mirza retires
DNA Video
DNA: The first choice of married people 'Extra-Marital Dating App'
DNA Video
DNA: When the State Bank of India started in 1921
DNA Video
DNA: E-mail data leak of Ministry of External Affairs, action on the disclosure of ZEE NEWS
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan will be trapped by India's new strategy!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ratna' to be honored with 'Padma Award'
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Republic's victory over Republic
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 26, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: How does Gurmeet Ram Rahim get released on parole again and again?