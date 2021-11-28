Mann ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi says he wants to serve India, hails Indian startups

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (November 28) hailed Indian startups saying we are leading the world in this field with more than 70 start-ups having crossed the valuation of USD 1 billion.

In the 83rd episode of his monthly radio programme `Mann Ki Baat`, PM Modi also lauded the armed forces noting that it is the golden jubilee year of India`s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

Here are the key points made by PM Modi during 'Mann Ki Baat':

1. "The country celebrates Navy Day and Armed Forces Flag Day in December. We all know that on December 16, the country is celebrating the golden jubilee year of the 1971 war. On this occasion, I want to remember our armed forces, our soldiers. Especially, the brave mothers who gave birth to these heroes."

2. " It is true that this is the era of start-ups and it is also true that in the field of start-ups, in a way, India is leading the world."

3. "Even in small cities of the country, the reach of start-ups has increased. Nowadays the word unicorn is much in discussion. Unicorn is a start-up whose valuation is one billion dollars, around Rs 7,000 crore. Till the year 2015, there used to be nine to ten unicorns in the country, you will be very happy to know that now India is flying high in the world of unicorns as well. According to a report, a big change has come this year and in just 10 months, a unicorn was made in India every 10 days."

4. "Today, there are more than 70 unicorns in India, that is, more than 70 start-ups have crossed the valuation of USD 1 billion."

5. "I do not want to be in power now or in future. My goal is to serve people."

6. "In any country having a large population of youth, three things -- ideas and innovation, passion to take risks and the 'can do' spirit-- matter a lot."

7. Highlighting the example of `Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas`, PM said, "There was a river in Jalaun called Noon river. Gradually, the river came to the brink of extinction. This created a crisis for farmers in the area. The people of Jalaun this year formed a committee and revived the river. This is an example of `Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas`."

(With agency inputs)

