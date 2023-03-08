'Manna Padega...': BJP Leader Temjen Imna Along Praises Rahul Gandhi's London Photo

New Delhi: In the midst of an ugly dispute between the Congress and the BJP over Rahul Gandhi's comments in London, Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along commented on a post made by the Congress' official handle. 'Stand up for what you believe in, even if it means you stand alone' -- says photo of Rahul gandhi in the post. Rahul Gandhi is seen in a suit with his hands in his pockets, smiling for the photograph while attending an interactive session at Chatham House in London.

"One has to accept that the photo is nice. confidence and pose are next level." Temjen is well-known for his witty comments on social media. Many social media users found it hilarious when the BJP politician made a remark about Rahul Gandhi that was not offensive.

Stand up for what you believe in, even if it means you stand alone. pic.twitter.com/dV3fG4NfB9 — Congress (@INCIndia) March 6, 2023

Rahul Gandhi's visit to the United Kingdom has sparked controversy, with the BJP accusing the Congress leader of insulting India and democracy on foreign land. Rahul Gandhi spoke about India, the RSS, the India-China dispute, and other topics during his remarks in London.

The Congress said that the BJP distorted, twisted, and defamed Rahul Gandhi's words about India's democracy, Parliament, and judiciary.

In response to Rahul Gandhi's claim that opposition politicians' microphones are turned off in Parliament, the BJP cited Rahul Gandhi's Parliament attendance data, claiming that his attendance is far lower than the national and Kerala averages.

Rahul Gandhi's comparison of the RSS to the Muslim Brotherhood has sparked outrage. Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that Rahul Gandhi attend RSS camps to better understand the organisation.





