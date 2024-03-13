The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today released its second list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. The second list has 72 names and with this, the BJP has announced a total of 267 candidates so far. However, since Pawan Singh backed out from the Asansol seat, the total number of candidates announced so far stands at 266. The BJP has fielded former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar from Karnal while Union Minister Piyush Goyal will contest from the Mumbai North seat.

Other candidates in the list include Ashok Tanwar from Sirsa, Banto Kataria from Ambala, Dharamabir Singh from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Rao Inderjit Singh Yadav from Gurugram and Krishan Pal Gurjar from Faridabad.

BJP releases its second list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections pic.twitter.com/bpTvxfMkDr — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2024

The party has fielded Nitin Gadkari from Nagpur, Tejashwi Surya from Bengaluru South and Pralhad Joshi from the Dharwad and Anil Baluni from the Garhwal Lok Sabha seat.

