Manohar Lal Khattar, Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari Among Prominent Names In BJP's 2nd List Of Candidates For Lok Sabha Polls

The BJP has so far announced a total of 266 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 13, 2024, 07:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today released its second list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. The second list has 72 names and with this, the BJP has announced a total of 267 candidates so far. However, since Pawan Singh backed out from the Asansol seat, the total number of candidates announced so far stands at 266. The BJP has fielded former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar from Karnal while Union Minister Piyush Goyal will contest from the Mumbai North seat. 

Other candidates in the list include Ashok Tanwar from Sirsa, Banto Kataria from Ambala, Dharamabir Singh from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Rao Inderjit Singh Yadav from Gurugram and Krishan Pal Gurjar from Faridabad.

The party has fielded Nitin Gadkari from Nagpur, Tejashwi Surya from Bengaluru South and Pralhad Joshi from the Dharwad and Anil Baluni from the Garhwal Lok Sabha seat.

This is a developing story.

