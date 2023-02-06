'Manuvada, Hindutva Stir Up Murder & Violence': Siddaramaiah Kicks Off Row

Kalaburagi (K'taka), Feb 6 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Monday alleged that 'Manuvada' and 'Hindutva' encourage murder, violence and discrimination.

The former CM said he is also a Hindu who follows Hindu Dharma but stands against Hindutva.

"Hindutva and Hindu Dharma are different. I'm always projected as anti-Hindu and anti-Hindu Dharma. I'm not anti-Hindu Dharma. I'm also a Hindu, but I'm anti-Manuvada and Hindutva," Siddaramaiah said.

Addressing a gathering here, he said, "Does any religion encourage murder or violence? But Manuvada and Hindutva encourage murder, violence and discrimination. That's the difference between Hindu Dharma and Hindutva."

The Leader of Opposition had earlier too made his anti-Hindutva stands clear.

