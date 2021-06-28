Many feared dead in horrific road accident on the Delhi-Lucknow highway near Moradabad

Moradabad: Many people are feared dead in a road accident near Moradabad on the Delhi-Lucknow highway after a private bus rammed into a truck from behind on Monday (June 28, 2021) morning. The bus was plying between Punjab and Pilbhit. According to local reports, many passengers were killed on the spot, however, the exact casualty count is yet to ascertain.

The incident took place around 6 am in the morning and the injured passengers were rushed to Moradabad District Hospital.

As per the eyewitnesses, over 50-60 passengers were on board when the mishap took place. The locals also added that 20-25 people were present in the truck as well. The police officials from the Pakbada police station of Moradabad reached the place of the incident and revealed that the matter is under investigation.

While a passenger from the truck revealed that three of his acquaintances have been killed in the accident, over 20 were critically injured. The police officials also told local media that five lives have been lost owing to the mishap.

Live TV