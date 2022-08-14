Mumbai: Shiv Sangram party leader and former member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council Vinayak Mete was killed after a vehicle hit his car on Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Sunday morning, officials said. He was 52. Unfortunately, Mete was brought to the hospital in a seriously injured state and could not survive his injuries.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis rushed to the MGM hospital in Panvel this morning.

Maharashtra Shiv Sangram leader & former state minister Vinayak Mete injured in a car accident in Raigad early morning today passes away



CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis reach MGM Hospital in Panvel pic.twitter.com/jF3POCYrDD — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2022

Mete was a staunch supporter of reservation for the Maratha community. The accident took place at 5.05 am near Madap tunnel under the jurisdiction of Rasayani police station in neighbouring Raigad district, the officials said.

Mete, another person and his driver were in the car while they on way to Mumbai from Pune, he said. A vehicle hit their car near the Madap tunnel and all of them received serious injuries, the official said.

They were rushed to a private hospital in Navi Mumbai where Mete was declared dead, he said.

A doctor who checked on Mete at the MGM Hospital in Panvel later told reporters that the leader was brought to the hospital in a seriously injured condition.

"He was brought in at 6.20 am. He had no pulse or blood pressure, and his pupils were not moving. He died before being brought to the hospital. We even performed an ECG (electrocardiogram), but it showed a flat line (indicating no heart movement)," the doctor said.

(With agency inputs)