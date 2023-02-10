Marathi Reporter's Death After Article Against Refinery Sparks Protest by Maharashtra Journalists

Mumbai: The death of Marathi journalist Shashikant Warishe hours after his article against the proposed Nanar refinery in Ratnagiri was published has caused widespread anger in the journalistic community across the state. A protest will be carried out on Friday (February 10) by journalists across Maharashtra at their respective places outside Tehsil or District HQs with Black armbands. And then they will give a memorandum to Tehsildar or Collector as per reports.

Journalist associations have demanded a high-level probe into the incident. "Though the local police have arrested the assassin Amberkar, there is a need for the Maharashtra Government to order a wide-ranging probe into the murder. This must include investigating a possible conspiracy, which may involve corporate elements, to strangle the local opposition to the refinery," the statement by the Mumbai Press Club said as quoted by ANI.

The mystery behind journalist Shashikant Warishe's death

On Tuesday, journalist Warish was standing near a petrol pump on the Rajapur highway when the accused allegedly ran him over with his car. The vehicle reportedly dragged Warish for several meters under the wheels before coming to a halt, the police said. "When people rushed to help, the accused fled from the spot and Varishe was lying unconscious on the road. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning," he added.

Recently, Warish carried a report describing Amberkar as a 'criminal' and highlighted photographs where he is seen in the same frame with the Chief Minister and Prime Minister. Ambekar, a leader of the local land mafia, was known to threaten and harass those who resisted any land acquisition on behalf of the upcoming refinery.

Maharashtra's opposition leader Ajit Pawar while taking note of the matter, said, "This case should be investigated, what actually happened, if it was done intentionally then who is the mastermind of it, all these angles should be investigated."

(With ANI inputs)