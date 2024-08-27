Watch: Chaos Ensues On Kolkata Streets, Barricades Overrun, Water Cannons Used On 'Nabanna Abhijan' Protestors

Tensions have escalated in Kolkata as riot police clashed with protesters marching towards the state secretariat, Nabanna, in response to the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. Authorities have deployed teargas shells and water cannons to disperse the crowd, who have responded by hurling stones at the police. The situation remains volatile as law enforcement struggles to control the increasingly chaotic scene.

On Tuesday afternoon, hundreds of youths began the 'Nabanna Abhijan' protest from two separate locations in Kolkata, calling for the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the arrest of those responsible for the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The demonstrators accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for failure of women security in the state, which they argue led to the RG Kar Hospital incident.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Protests continue at Howrah Bridge, as part of 'Nabanna Abhiyan' march, over RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case.

When asked about the protests getting out of control and incidents of stone pelting, Kolkata Police DC (Central) Indrani Mukherjee told ANI, "We'll deal with whatever happens and address it as it comes. We'll tally the arrests later; for now, our focus is on the situation at hand."

Enraged protestors were seen forcibly removing police barricades while staging the 'Nabanna Abhiyan' march. In response, police used baton charges and tear gas to disperse the demonstrators.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Protestors drag away Police barricades as they agitate over RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case and carry out Nabanna Abhiyan' march. Police resort to opening lathi charge and lobbying tear gas shells to disperse them.



Visuals from… pic.twitter.com/rAAcnBGzLr — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2024

Kolkata police have detained protesters from Howrah Bridge involved in the 'Nabanna Abhiyan' march demanding justice in the RG Kar rape-murder case. The demonstrators were subjected to tear gas and water cannons as they tried to breach barricades outside the Bengal secretariat.

The government has imposed prohibitory orders near Nabanna under Section 163 of BNSS, hence preventing the assembly of five or more persons.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Police use water cannons and tear gas shells to disperse protestors from Howrah Bridge.



A 'Nabanna Abhiyan' march has been called today over RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case. pic.twitter.com/8BVK1F1K53 — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2024

In a video message, released earlier today, Governor Bose said, "In the context of the peaceful protest, announced by the student community of West Bengal and the reported suppressions of the protest by certain instructions of the government, I would urge upon the government to remember the strong pronouncement of the Supreme Court of India, let not the power of the state of West Bengal be unleashed on the peaceful protestors.

Democracy cannot silence the majority, cannot silence the majority, cannot silence the majority! Remember that."