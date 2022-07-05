MargERP, a pioneer in the integrated business application software & apps sector, has recently announced the launch of new products that will prove to be a game-changer in the process of how SMEs & MSME’s process orders and manage their businesses.

Marg ERP, in line with the vision of the CMD Thakur Anup Singh, to make a business ecosystem that can revolutionize the way how businesses work in India through digitization, has made dozens of software and applications for each and every component related to the business of every kind and size.

The company’s commitment of making the business processing smooth, contributing in India’s Digitalikaran and enabling every small and big businessman to run the business efficiently and grow their business in a smarter way, has empowered it with the trust of lakhs of businessmen across the globe.

Marg’s presence in more than 27 countries, with a customer base of over 1 million is proof of the company’s success. Marg ERP’s Founder & CMD, Thakur Anup Singh, organized a partner’s meet event, named ‘Chak De’, on the occasion of his 50th birthday where businessmen, dignitaries from the business world and Marg’s Partners were invited.

In the event, the company’s CMD Thakur Anup Singh led the way to make business people understand the power of digitization to turn around the way the business sector works in India. Addressing the present members, Thakur Anup Singh said that he is starting his second innings and will be making smarter products that will accelerate the growth of businesses in the fastest possible way.

Talking about his journey and vision for the next 10 years, Mr. Singh said, “I started from a very humble environment. (smiles). Starting a business under a tree with my two partners was not easy and I had to deal with many obstacles. I faced many challenges but before anything, I had set up a vision and I have been working on that vision for the last 30 years. I feel that with each passing day, my drive to work for that vision is increasing. Each day, I am working harder to get to that point and the outcome is that we have not only made an accounting software but an ERP and more than that, now we have created an independent ecosystem that will help every retailer, distributor and salesman to grow in their lives.”

Mr. Singh added, “I feel proud to say that many companies are following the path we have created and are doing the same What we have done in the last 10 years. And I promise you that what we are making today, will lead the way for future tech firms in upcoming years. And Marg, Our Partners, and customers will continue to be the forerunners in this race.”

The company has also made significant changes and improvised their existing apps and softwares primarily made for retailers, distributors and manufacturers. Currently, Marg offers software solutions to manage the business process accurately, easily, and smoothly for the firms related to various sectors such as Textile Sector, Pharma Sector, FMCG Sector, Jewellery Sector, and others.

The Guest of Honor, Mr. Sandeep Nangia, President RDCA DELHI & Co-Founder AIOCD, emphasized the values of Commitment, Focus, and Teamwork and said, ‘The commitment and focus of Anupji and team is visible with the kind of progress they are making every day. I fully support and wish them the best of luck in their endeavor of digitizing MSMEs that would simplify the lives of everyone involved in the ecosystem.’

The Member of Parliament Shri Sanjay Singh, through a video message, congratulated Thakur Anup Singh for completing his Half Century. He said, “MargERP’s journey was started under a tree and today this organization is providing work opportunities for lakhs of individuals. Entrepreneurs and young individuals are connected with MargERP and the majority of the credit for this success goes to Thakur Anup Singh.”

Marg ERP, for the last 30 years, has been empowering more than 50% of the chemists in India through their efforts to bring revolution in the small business segments. The company through its automation software has made business management easy for lakhs of businessmen from all segments.

And now with his new innings, Thakur Anup Singh, with his partners, has ventured out on the second innings with all the spirit to turn around the way how SMEs work across the globe.

About MargERP: Established in 1992, MargERP is a pioneer in the integrated business application software & apps providers space. The firm serves lakhs of small and medium-sized enterprises and Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises across the globe. The company’s specialization area is Pharma & FMCG trade and it covers over 50% market share in India. Marg’s easy yet strong products have been revolutionizing the way businesses run in India & across the globe. Marg ERP Ltd. is also a Guinness World Record Holder, ISO/ IEC 27001, GDPR & CMMI Level 3 certified, and PCI-DSS compliant company. Based on the best-of-breed offerings, the software firm continues to build new alliances with industry leaders and win new customers across a range of major industries.

(Above mentioned article is Sponsored Feature, This article is a sponsored publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL)