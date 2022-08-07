New Delhi: Former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday (August 6, 2022) was elected as the 16th Vice-President of India. According to the Election Commission, Dhankhar -- the NDA nominee, secured a total of 528 first preference votes, while Opposition candidate Margaret Alva received 182 votes. Making her first reaction after losing to Dhankhar, Alva said that the vice-presidential is over, but the "battle for protecting our constitution, strengthening our democracy and restoring the dignity of Parliament, will continue".

Taking to her official Twitter account, the former Union Minister congratulated Dhankhar on being elected Vice President and thanked all the leaders of the Opposition, and MPs from across parties who voted for her in this election.

"This election was an opportunity for the opposition to work together, to leave the past behind & build trust amongst each other. Unfortunately, some opposition parties chose to directly or indirectly support the BJP, in an attempt to derail the idea of a united opposition," Margaret Alva said.

"It is my belief that by doing so, these parties and their leaders have damaged their own credibility," the five-term MP added.

Prez Murmu, PM Modi congratulate Jagdeep Dhankhar on becoming Vice President of India

President Droupadi Murmu congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar on being elected as the country's 14th Vice President and said that the country will benefit from his long and rich experience in public life.

"Congratulations to Jagdeep Dhankhar on being elected the Vice President of India. The nation will benefit from your long and rich experience of public life. My best wishes for a productive and successful tenure," Murmu said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Dhankhar and said that the country will gain tremendously from his intellect and wisdom. Describing Dhankar as "Kisan Putra", he said that the new Vice President has "excellent legal knowledge and intellectual prowess".

"Congratulations to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji on being elected India`s Vice President with resounding support across party lines. I am confident he will be an outstanding Vice President. Our nation will gain tremendously from his intellect and wisdom," the prime minister tweeted.

"I thank all those MPs who have voted for Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji. At a time when India marks Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, we are proud to be having a Kisan Putra Vice President who has the excellent legal knowledge and intellectual prowess," he added.

Who is Jagdeep Dhankhar, the new Vice President of India?

Born on May 18, 1951, in an agrarian household in a village in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, Jagdeep Dhankhar has varied administrative experience and has been in public life for over three decades. He completed his school education from Sainik School, Chittorgarh, and did his graduation in physics. He also has an LLB degree from the University of Rajasthan.

The 71-year-old is one of the leading lawyers in the state and has practiced in both -- the Rajasthan High Court and the Supreme Court of India.

Dhankhar entered public life after getting elected as a Member of Parliament from Jhunjhunu in the 1989 Lok Sabha elections on a Janata Dal ticket. He also served as a Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs in 1990. His politics was initially influenced by former deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal.

Dhankhar, who belongs to the Jat community, later shifted focus to state politics and was elected to the Rajasthan Assembly in 1993 from the Kishangarh constituency in Ajmer district. He was also appointed West Bengal Governor in 2019.