In view of a sudden rise in Covid-19 cases in India, especially NCR, Delhi Disaster Management Authority has issued new pandemic guidelines to be followed in the public spaces. This came soon after the national capital did away with most coronavirus protocols.

However, several SOPs including mask and social distancing mandate are now back in Delhi and the adjoining areas.

The Delhi government on Friday issued newer guidelines to prevent any further spread of coronavirus infections.

As the Covid restrictions are introduced back in Delhi-NCR, here are key highlights:

Masks are now mandatory

Delhi government on Wednesday decided to make the wearing of masks mandatory again in public places and impose a fine of Rs 500 in case of a violation.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which also decided not to shut schools and come up with separate Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in consultation with experts for them.

Covid testings ramped up

Officials said authorities have been asked to keep a close watch on social gatherings and ramp up testing in the national capital.

They said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is closely monitoring the situation and instructions have been issued to officials to ensure the implementation of steps to check the spread of the virus and preparations for the treatment of Covid patients.

Guidelines for Delhi schools

Students and staff will not be allowed to enter school premises without thermal scanning.

Parents should be advised to not send their children to school if they test positive for the coronavirus.

Quarantine rooms have to be available at schools.

Students should also be guided to avoid sharing lunch, stationery items etc.

Schools should use all the entry/exit gates of the school building to avoid crowding at the time of entry and exit of students..

Teachers will daily ask the students about Covid-related symptoms in students and their family members.

The Head of school should ensure that all eligible students/staff/guests should wear face masks properly.

Schools should encourage vaccination among the students and parents.

Live TV