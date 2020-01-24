Massive fire breaks out at Delhi's Rajouri Garden showroom; properties worth lakhs gutted

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out a clothing showroom in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden market after which at least seven firetenders were pressed into the service. As per reports, the flame was brought to controlled after a few hours.

According to the fire department, they received a call about the tragedy at around 12:15 am on Friday and rushed at least seven firetenders to the spot. Although no casualty was reported in the incident, properties worth lakhs are said to have gutted in the fire.

The incident comes barely days after a huge fire had broken out at the Delhi transport office near Civil Lines. On January 19, a massive fire had broken out the server room of Delhi Transport Department after which at least 26 firetenders were rushed to the sight. According to the Delhi Fire Services, the fire was reported at 8.38 a.m. on Monday.

Several essential documents, furniture and electronic equipment were damaged in the fire, official said.