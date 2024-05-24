New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a banquet hall in outer Delhi's Alipur area on Friday and the casualty has not been reported yet, officials said.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) informed that the call was received at 1.55 pm and 13 fire tenders have been pressed into service, PTI reported.

#WATCH | Fire broke out in Carnival Resort in Delhi's Alipur. Fire tenders rushed to the spot.



May 24, 2024

Later, the fire tenders rushed to the spot and made an effort to douse the fire.

So far, there are no reports of anyone injured in the incident, the official said.

This is a developing story