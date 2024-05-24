Advertisement
DELHI FIRE

Massive Fire In Banquet Hall In Delhi's Alipur Sparks Huge Plume Of Smoke; Watch

The Delhi Fire Service said that the call was received at 1.55 pm and 13 fire tenders have been pressed into service.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: May 24, 2024, 03:37 PM IST
Massive Fire In Banquet Hall In Delhi's Alipur Sparks Huge Plume Of Smoke; Watch

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a banquet hall in outer Delhi's Alipur area on Friday and the casualty has not been reported yet, officials said.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) informed that the call was received at 1.55 pm and 13 fire tenders have been pressed into service, PTI reported. 

Later, the fire tenders rushed to the spot and made an effort to douse the fire.

So far, there are no reports of anyone injured in the incident, the official said.

This is a developing story

