Massive protest erupts in Chandigarh University after girl leaks objectionable videos of 60 students; case filed

New Delhi: A massive protest broke out at the Chandigarh University campus post-midnight after the videos of around 60 girls taking baths in the hostel were leaked. Hundreds of students took to the street on Saturday night after the chaos broke out on the campus.

As per the initial reports, a woman student allegedly leaked objectionable videos of other students, which are being widely shared on the internet. The leaked video was uploaded on the internet by a male student, following which eight girls attempted to end their life.

The woman student accused of leaking the videos was also allegedly demanding money from others for not leaking them. Police reached the spot and arrested a girl student who allegedly made those videos. The accussed illegally sent the nude images and videos to a male friend in Shimla, resulting in the footage being circulated online.

Students were in a state of shock when clips of them having a bath surfaced online. Reports say that eight students living in the hostel attempted suicide when they saw their video on the Internet. They have been taken to different hospitals.

Agitating students have also accused the university management of suppressing the matter instead of taking action. Women students said that they brought the matter to the notice of the university authorities earlier several times but no action was initiated.

As a precautionary measure, police have been deployed in the entire area. An investigation has been launched into the case.

Punjab | Chandigarh University (CU) students held a protest last night after alleged 'leaked objectionable videos' of women students went viral



Protesting students have alleged loss of life & injuries related to this incident. Police version awaited pic.twitter.com/px1O0SDYaF — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2022

On the other hand, SSP Mohali has denied reports of students attempting suicide and said, "It's a matter of a video being shot by a girl student & circulated. FIR registered in the matter & accused student arrested. No death reported related to this incident. As per medical records, no attempt (to commit suicide) reported."

#WATCH | It's a matter of a video being shot by a girl student & circulated. FIR has been registered in the matter & accused is arrested. No death reported related to this incident. As per medical records, no attempt (to commit suicide) is reported: SSP Mohali Vivek Soni pic.twitter.com/pkeL70MYP8 September 18, 2022

Meanwhile, Education minister Harjot Singh Bains urged the protesting students to remain calm. "It’s a very sensitive matter & relates to dignity of our sisters & daughters. We all including media should be very very cautious, it is also test of ours now as a society," he tweeted.