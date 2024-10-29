Massive Terror Plot Foiled in Pulwama, Suspect Caught With 10 Grenades, Pistol

Pulwama police reported on Monday that they arrested an alleged terrorist associate and averted a potential attack in the Pulwama district. The arrest took place during a joint operation conducted at a checkpoint along Pulwama's Circular Road, involving the Pulwama SOG, 55 Rashtriya Rifles, and CRPF 182 Battalion.

In an official statement, police noted they had set up the checkpoint after receiving intelligence about an imminent terror attack targeting Pulwama town. While monitoring vehicles, officers stopped and searched Danish Bashir, a resident of Dangerpora, Pulwama, who was traveling on a scooter.

"During checking, 10 live grenades, a pistol, and five batteries were recovered from his possession. These were wrapped and concealed under the seat of his scooter," said a police spokesperson.

Sources indicated that Bashir allegedly intended to carry out a grenade attack on a security bunker in town. However, vigilant security forces were able to intercept him before the plan could be executed.

A case has been filed against the suspect under FIR No. 224/2024, sections 18 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), along with charges under the Explosives Act. "The suspect has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway," said an officer, adding that more arrests may follow as the investigation progresses.