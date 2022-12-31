topStoriesenglish
Mastermind behind Bihar Hooch tragedy that killed over 70 nabbed by Delhi police

Due to the prohibition of liquor in Bihar, the accused sensed an opportunity to make quick and easy money by selling spurious liquor.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 31, 2022, 12:12 PM IST|Source: IANS
New Delhi: Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested a man wanted in the cases related to the spurious liquor tragedy in Bihar`s Saran which claimed the lives of 73 people, an official said on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Ram Babu Mahto, a resident of Doila village in Saran district.

According to Ravindra Singh Yadav, the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), information was received by the Inter-State Cell of the Crime Branch that Mahto may be hiding somewhere in Delhi.

"On the basis of technical surveillance as well as specific inputs, Mahto was nabbed from Dwarka," Yadav said.

 

"Appropriate legal action is being taken and information about the arrest of the accused has been shared with Bihar Police for further action," he added.

Due to the prohibition of liquor in Bihar, the accused sensed an opportunity to make quick and easy money and started manufacturing and selling of spurious liquor, the police said

