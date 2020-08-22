हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ganesh Chaturthi

May there be joy, prosperity all over: PM Narendra Modi greets people on Ganesh Chaturthi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (August 22) greeted people on Ganesh Chaturthi and wished joy and prosperity everywhere.

"Greetings on the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesh always be upon us. May there be joy and prosperity all over," he tweeted.

The holy festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated every year with great fervour in the country with thousands of devotees thronging temples and 'Ganeshotsav pandals' to offer their prayers. However, the festival this year will be celebrated in a much more restricted way due to COVID-19.

The ten-day celebrations for the festival will begin from today.

According to new guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs on July 29, cultural and religious functions and other large congregations will continue to remain prohibited.

Ganesh Chaturthi ganesh chaturthi 2020 ganesh chaturthi puja Ganpati festival Ganeshotsav Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 date
Over 10 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted in a single day in India: Union Health Ministry
