Mayawati Birthday: UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wish BSP President

New Delhi: One of the most powerful women in Indian politics, Mayawati turned 67 today, and wishes poured in from every political party. Political leaders including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended birthday greetings to BSP supremo Mayawati. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also wished health and happiness to the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister. In a tweet, Congress president Kharge said, "Happy birthday to the national president of Bahujan Samaj Party Mayawati ji. We wish you the best of health." Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath's tweet read " Birthday greetings to the national president of BSP and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mayawati ji. I pray to Lord Ram for your good health."

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, while wishing Mayawati on her birthday, in a tweet in Hindi said, "I pray to God that you live long and always be healthy and happy."

बहुजन समाज पार्टी की राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष, उत्तर प्रदेश की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री सुश्री मायावती जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक बधाई!



प्रभु श्री राम से आपके लिए उत्तम स्वास्थ्य की प्रार्थना है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 15, 2023

Legislative Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana also extended greetings to the former chief minister. Leader of Opposition in Assembly and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in a tweet in Hindi said, "Congratulations and best wishes to @Mayawati ji on her birthday."

Here’s all about Mayawati’s life on her 67th birthday:

Mayawati is a strong face of Uttar Pradesh politics and is currently the National President of the Bahujan Samaj Party. She is also the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. Though Mayawati may have become a well-known name in politics today, but, in her childhood days she aspired to become an IAS.

Raised in Delhi-Noida, Mayawati holds B.Ed and LLB degrees. In 1975, Mayawati graduated in Arts from Kalindi College, University of Delhi. Mayawati did her B.Ed from Meerut University in 1976. Later in 1983, he obtained an LLB degree from Delhi Universit

After completing her education, she prepared for competitive examinations to join administrative service. Meanwhile, she started teaching children as a teacher at a school in Delhi.

Mayawati, who dreamed of administrative services, later entered politics. She was influenced by Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar from the beginning. With the dream of becoming the voice of the Dalits, she joined the politics of UP and became the Chief Minister of the state four times.

