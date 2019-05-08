MBOSE Meghalaya HSSLC Class 12 results declared at mbose.in: Steps to check

MBOSE HSSLC Class 12: The Meghalaya Board of School Education has released the HSSLC Class 12 results 2019 on its official website mbose.in. The board released the MBOSE HSSLC Science Result 2019, MBOSE HSSLC Commerce Result 2019, MBOSE Vocational Result 2019 simultaneously its official website.

How to Check Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2019

Step 1: Login to http://results.mbose.in/ or examresults.net website

Step 2: Click on the desired link flashing:

Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (Science), 2019

Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (Commerce), 2019

Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (Vocational) 2019

Step 3: On the new page, enter 'Select Exam', 'Exam Year' and 'Roll No'

MBOSE Meghalaya HSSLC results will be displayed on the screen.

The HSSLC exams were held from March 1 to 25.

Candidates can also get Meghalaya Board Class 12 Results 2019 via SMS

Meghalaya Class 12 Results - HSSLC Science Examination 2019

SMS - MBOSE12S<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

Meghalaya Class 12 Results - HSSLC Commerce Examination 2019

SMS - MBOSE12C<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

Meghalaya Class 12 Results - HSSLC Arts Examination 2019

SMS - MBOSE12A<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

