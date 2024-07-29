MCD Cracks Down On 13 IAS Coaching Centres Operating From Basements In Delhi: Check Full List

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) sealed 13 illegally operated basement coaching centres in Old Rajinder Nagar on Sunday. The crackdown follows the tragic death of three IAS aspirants, who were trapped in a flooded basement at Rau's IAS Study Centre during heavy rainfall. The MCD's statement revealed that these coaching centres were operating in basements in violation of regulations.

After the unfortunate incident on Suturday night, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has instructed the MCD Commissioner to take immediate action against all coaching centres operating commercially in basements across Delhi that violate building bye-laws.

List of 13 coaching centres that came under MCD’s fire:

Topper's Academy IAS Gurukul Career Power Sai Trading Vidya Guru Civils Daily IAS Chahal Academy 99 Notes Dainik Samvad IAS Setu Guidance IAS Easy for IAS Plutus Academy

On Saturday, three UPSC aspirants: Shreya Yadav from Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Nivin Dalwin from Ernakulam, Kerala, they lost their lives after a library in the basement of Rau's IAS centre flooded due to heavy rainfall. The incident reportedly caused the failure of the single biometric entry and exit point at the coaching centre.

According to police reports, there were approximately 30 students in the coaching centre at the time. Between 12 and 14 students were rescued and taken to a hospital, while the remaining students managed to escape on their own.