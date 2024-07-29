Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2771231
NewsIndia
DELHI IAS COACHING MISHAP

MCD Cracks Down On 13 IAS Coaching Centres Operating From Basements In Delhi: Check Full List

The crackdown follows the tragic death of three IAS aspirants, who were trapped in a flooded basement at Rau's IAS Study Centre during heavy rainfall. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Jul 29, 2024, 10:17 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

MCD Cracks Down On 13 IAS Coaching Centres Operating From Basements In Delhi: Check Full List Picture source: ANI

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) sealed 13 illegally operated basement coaching centres in Old Rajinder Nagar on Sunday. The crackdown follows the tragic death of three IAS aspirants, who were trapped in a flooded basement at Rau's IAS Study Centre during heavy rainfall. The MCD's statement revealed that these coaching centres were operating in basements in violation of regulations. 

After the unfortunate incident on Suturday night, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has instructed the MCD Commissioner to take immediate action against all coaching centres operating commercially in basements across Delhi that violate building bye-laws. 

List of 13 coaching centres that came under MCD’s fire:  

  1. Topper's Academy 

  2. IAS Gurukul 

  3. Career Power 

  4. Sai Trading 

  5. Vidya Guru 

  6. Civils Daily IAS 

  7. Chahal Academy 

  8. 99 Notes 

  9. Dainik Samvad 

  10. IAS Setu 

  11. Guidance IAS 

  12. Easy for IAS 

  13. Plutus Academy 

On Saturday, three UPSC aspirants: Shreya Yadav from Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Nivin Dalwin from Ernakulam, Kerala, they lost their lives after a library in the basement of Rau's IAS centre flooded due to heavy rainfall. The incident reportedly caused the failure of the single biometric entry and exit point at the coaching centre. 

According to police reports, there were approximately 30 students in the coaching centre at the time. Between 12 and 14 students were rescued and taken to a hospital, while the remaining students managed to escape on their own. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi At Mochi Shop in Sultanpur
DNA Video
DNA: Rain shook whole 'system'
DNA Video
DNA: Will Modi accept this demand of Mamata?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Vs Maurya in Delhi!
DNA Video
DNA: Who covers mosques in Haridwar?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Germany Shut Down Multiple Mosques?
DNA Video
DNA: Phoolan Devi is 'alive'!
DNA Video
DNA: Game of 'Halal' in Share Market!
DNA Video
DNA: Partition of Bengal!
DNA Video
DNA: Politician VS Officer in UP!