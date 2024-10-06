Massive Drug Bust In Bhopal: Gujarat ATS, NCB Seize Rs 1,814 Crore Worth Of Narcotics From Factory

MD Drug Bust: Authorities have seized Rs 1,814 crore worth of MD drug from a factory in state’s capital, Bhopal, said Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi’s remark on Sunday. The successful operation was carried out jointly by Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Delhi.

Gujarat minister congratulated the team in a ‘X’ post, "Kudos to Gujarat ATS and NCB (Ops), Delhi, for a massive win in the fight against drugs! Recently, they raided a factory in Bhopal and seized MD and materials used to manufacture MD, with a staggering total value of Rs 1814 crores!”

The minister praised law enforcement agencies for their relentless efforts in tackling drug trafficking and abuse, calling their work "truly commendable." He emphasized the significance of their cooperation in protecting public health and safety. "This achievement showcases the tireless efforts of our law enforcement agencies in combating drug trafficking and abuse," he said. "Their collaborative efforts are crucial in safeguarding the health and security of our society," he added.

Kudos to Gujarat ATS and NCB (Ops), Delhi, for a massive win in the fight against drugs!



Recently, they raided a factory in Bhopal and seized MD and materials used to manufacture MD, with a staggering total value of ₹1814 crores!



This achievement showcases the tireless efforts… pic.twitter.com/BANCZJDSsA — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) October 6, 2024

"Let's continue to support them in their mission to make India a safest and healthier nation!," he added.