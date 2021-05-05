MEA S Jaishankar to address G7 summit virtually after Indian delegates in UK test COVID positive

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will address his G7 meeting virtually as a 'measure of abundant caution' after some members of the India delegation accompanying him to the UK tested COVID-19 positive.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Was made aware yesterday evening of exposure to possible Covid positive cases. As a measure of abundant caution and also out of consideration for others, I decided to conduct my engagements in the virtual mode. That will be the case with the G7 Meeting today as well."

Jaishankar was to join ministers from the other G-7 guest nations for the first formal gathering over a working dinner on Tuesday evening and further meetings on Wednesday. The bilateral meeting scheduled with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab at Chevening in Kent on Thursday is also expected to take on a virtual form.

"We deeply regret that Foreign Minister Dr Jaishankar will be unable to attend the meeting today in person and will now attend virtually, but this is exactly why we have put in place strict Covid protocols and daily testing," a senior UK diplomat at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) told PTI.

On Tuesday, two members of the delegation tested COVID-19 positive with further test results still awaited, as per a report by PTI quoting sources.