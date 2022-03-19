Meet AAP's Harjot Singh Bains, Cabinet Minister in Bhagwant Mann's Punjab govt

New Delhi: Harjot Singh Bains, who won 2022 Punjab assembly elections from Shri Anandpur Sahib constituency is the new cabinet minister in Bhagwant Mann’s government. He won the assembly polls by defeating Rana KP Singh of Congress Party.

Bains is also a member of the National Executive of the Aam Aadmi Party and has also served as a former Chief Spokesperson of the Punjab unit.

The AAP leader contested from the constituency of Sahnewal in the 2017 Punjab Assembly election and won.

Harjot Singh Bains led the “Nawa Punjab” campaign in the run-up to the election across the state and mobilised lakhs of youths to join the movement to change Punjab and rescue it from the political establishment.

The 31-year-old leader has also been the ex- State President, ex- Youth Wing Lead of AAP Punjab

Harjot Singh Bains is a lawyer by profession.

He hails from Village Gambhirpur in Shri Anandpursahib Tehsil, District Ropar of Punjab. His grandfather Late S. Ujjagar Singh Bains was an employee in BBMB Nangal and worked in the construction of Bhakra Nangal Dam and his Maternal Grandfather Late S. Kabal Singh Dhillon was one of the leading Contractors of his time in Nangal.

