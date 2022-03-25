Meet Baby Rani Maurya, first woman Mayor of Agra and now minister in Yogi 2.0 cabinet

New Delhi: Baby Rani Maurya, a veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader has been inducted in Yogi Adityanath cabinet 2.0. The leader will take oath as the minister on Friday.

Maurya is currently serving as Vice President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), since September 2021 and has been elected as the MLA for the first time in Assembly Election 2022.

Baby Rani Maurya’s political career started as a worker for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the early 1990s.

She was also the first woman mayor of Agra from 1995 to 2000.

From 2002 until 2005, she served in the National Commission for Women and later as the seventh governor of Uttarakhand before she resigned two years before completing her term.

In 1997, Maurya was appointed an office-bearer of the scheduled caste (SC) wing of the BJP. As an office bearer of this wing Maurya played a key role in strengthening the BJP's reach among members of the scheduled castes in Uttar Pradesh.

In 2007, the party nominated Maurya to contest the Etmadpur seat in the 2007 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly election; however, she narrowly lost to her Bahujan Samaj Party opponent, Narayan Singh Suman.

In July 2018, Maurya was made a member of the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

