New Delhi: In the latest list released by the BJP, the party has made major announcements on some seats of Punjab. One seat which is gaining a lot of light is the high-profile seat of Gurdaspur. Actor Sunny Deol will not be contesting from the Gurdaspur seat. The party instead has pitched Dinesh Singh Babbu as their candidate there. The Gurdaspur seat has always been a topic of discussion, but the inactivity of the current MP Sunny Deol has gained a lot of attention.

Three-Time MLA

Resident of Gurdaspur, Thakur Dinesh Singh, aka Babbu, has been associated with Punjab BJP for a long time. He is also a three-time MLA. He is the former MLA of Sujanpur and the former Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Legislative Assembly.

Rajput Barsawal Family

Thakur Dinesh Singh Babbu belongs to the Suryavanshi Rajput Barsawal/ Barsal family. His grandfather was the former numberdar Chaudhary Dharm Singh of Manawal village.

Decisive Factor

Dinesh Singh Babbu comes from the Rajput community. In the parliamentary constituency of Gurdaspur, there are approximately 13 lakh voters, among whom more than three lakh voters claim to be from the Rajput community themselves. Now Babbu can gain the support of voters from the community.

Early Life

In 1995, Dinesh Singh started his political career as a worker from the Bharatiya Janata Party. The BJP gave him a ticket from the Sujanpur constituency for the first time in 2007. Babu was elected as a legislator from the Sujanpur constituency consecutively three times in 2007, 2012, and 2017. Since March 20, 2012, he has been the Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Legislative Assembly.

Dip In Career

He lost the election for the first time in 2022 from Sujanpur to the Congress candidate Naresh Puri. Dinesh Singh has also been the General Secretary of the All India Student Council (Pathankot).