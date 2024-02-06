RANCHI, Jharkhand — In a pivotal floor test on Monday, the newly formed government led by Champai Soren in Jharkhand secured a majority in the state assembly, thanks in part to the support from Glenn Joseph Galstaun, the sole and last nominated Anglo-Indian MLA in the country.

Formation of New Government

Under Soren's leadership, the JMM-led coalition garnered 47 votes in favor during the confidence vote, a crucial step in solidifying the government's standing in the assembly. Galstaun's vote was notably significant as he represents the final Anglo-Indian voice in the legislative body.

Glenn Joseph Galstaun: The Last Anglo-Indian MLA

Galstaun, serving his third and final term, holds a unique position in Indian politics. Following a constitutional amendment in 2019, which removed the provision for nominating Anglo-Indian members to the Parliament and state assemblies, Galstaun is set to be the last Anglo-Indian MLA, marking an end to a long-standing political representation tradition.

Historical Context

The Anglo-Indian community's legislative representation was ensured since the adoption of the Indian Constitution on January 26, 1950. However, with the 2019 amendment, all such nominations were phased out, leaving Galstaun as the final representative.

Galstaun's Legacy

Just days before the amendment took effect in January 2020, Galstaun was sworn in as an MLA, continuing a legacy of Anglo-Indian representation in the Jharkhand assembly. His nomination was a statement by the state government, recognizing the importance of this community in the region's diverse cultural and political tapestry.

Anglo-Indians: A Cultural Legacy

The Anglo-Indian community, a blend of Indian and European ancestries, traces its roots back to the era of the British East India Company. Encouraged marriages between British officials and local women led to the formation of this distinct community, recognized officially in the Government of India Act, 1935. As per the 2011 Census, the community's size is notably small, with only 296 members reported in 2019.