Meet Harbhajan Singh ETO, who has taken oath as a minister in Punjab cabinet

New Delhi: Ten Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs were inducted into the Bhagwant Mann-led cabinet in Punjab on Saturday (March 19). Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to the ministers at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh.

Among the 10, eight are first-time MLAs including Harbhajan Singh ETO. The 53-years-old registered a win from the Jandiala seat.

ਅੱਜ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਨਵੇਂ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਮੰਡਲ ਨੇ ਸਹੁੰ ਚੁੱਕੀ ਅਤੇ ਨਾਲ਼ ਹੀ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਉਮੀਦਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਪੂਰਾ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਵੀ ਪ੍ਰਣ ਲਿਆ। ਸਾਰੇ ਨਵੇਂ ਮੰਤਰੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਸ਼ੁਭਕਾਮਨਾਵਾਂ। ਸਾਨੂੰ ਮਿਲ਼ ਕੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ 3 ਕਰੋੜ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਲਈ ਪੂਰੀ ਇਮਾਨਦਾਰੀ ਨਾਲ਼ ਕੰਮ ਕਰਨਾ ਹੈ, ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨੂੰ ਫ਼ਿਰ ਤੋਂ ਸੁਨਿਹਰਾ ਬਣਾਉਣਾ ਹੈ। pic.twitter.com/PFYVTvUwZT — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) March 19, 2022

Harbhajan Singh ETO defeated Congress' Sukhwinder Singh Danny.

He has a Master’s in arts degree in Political Science and is an advocate by profession.

Singh is also a former Excise and Taxation Officer, who left his job to contest the Assembly elections in 2017. He, however, had lost election from the Jandiala constituency in 2017.

