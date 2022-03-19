हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Harbhajan Singh ETO

Meet Harbhajan Singh ETO, who has taken oath as a minister in Punjab cabinet

The 53-years-old registered a win from the Jandiala seat.

Meet Harbhajan Singh ETO, who has taken oath as a minister in Punjab cabinet
Photo: ANI

New Delhi: Ten Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs were inducted into the Bhagwant Mann-led cabinet in Punjab on Saturday (March 19). Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to the ministers at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh.

Among the 10, eight are first-time MLAs including Harbhajan Singh ETO. The 53-years-old registered a win from the Jandiala seat.

Harbhajan Singh ETO defeated Congress' Sukhwinder Singh Danny. 

ALSO READ | Who are 10 ministers inducted into Bhagwant Mann-led cabinet?

He has a Master’s in arts degree in Political Science and is an advocate by profession.

Singh is also a former Excise and Taxation Officer, who left his job to contest the Assembly elections in 2017. He, however, had lost election from the Jandiala constituency in 2017.

